Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independent website editor Nora Younis arrested in Cairo

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Nora Younis, the editor of the independent news website Al-Manassa, who was arrested in Cairo yesterday evening and is due to appear in court today on a charge of operating an illegal website. All charges against her must be dropped, RSF said. Younis was arrested by police officers claiming to be members of the Gene

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Indonesia: Aceh community shows ‘best of humanity’ in pushing for Rohingya rescue
~ Enforced online repentance, Iran's new method of repression
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Hinduism perspective
~ UNESCO’s “Next Normal” campaign
~ Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient
~ Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms
~ Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights
~ Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments
~ Congo Graft Trial – Major Step or Political Theater?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter