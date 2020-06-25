Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Delay Vote on Loan to Egypt

Click to expand Image An Egyptian vendor walks past a poster showing a US dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, November 2016.  © AP Photo/Amr Nabil (Washington, DC) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should delay a vote on a US$5.2 billion loan to Egypt scheduled for June 26, 2020 until robust anti-corruption requirements are included in the program and the loan terms are public, eight human rights and good governance groups said yesterday in a letter to the IMF executive directors. On June 5, the Egyptian government reached an agreement with the IMF for a $5.2 billion…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Indonesia: Aceh community shows ‘best of humanity’ in pushing for Rohingya rescue
~ Enforced online repentance, Iran's new method of repression
~ Independent website editor Nora Younis arrested in Cairo
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Hinduism perspective
~ UNESCO’s “Next Normal” campaign
~ Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient
~ Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms
~ Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights
~ Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter