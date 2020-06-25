Tolerance.ca
Burundi: Fear, Repression in Covid-19 Response

Click to expand Image A voter holds her identity card in her mouth as she washes her hands before casting her vote in the presidential election, in Giheta, Gitega province, Burundi, on May 20, 2020. © Berthier Mugiraneza/AP Photo (Nairobi) – Burundi’s government is failing to communicate fact-based information on the Covid-19 pandemic and preventing doctors and nurses from responding adequately. The government’s response is fueling fear and rumors about the spread of the disease. Burundi’s new leadership should ensure that people have access to accurate, scientific, and evidence-based…

© Human Rights Watch


