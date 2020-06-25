Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Repatriates More Children from Northeast Syria

Click to expand Image A girl stands in the annex of al-Hol, a camp in northeast Syria detaining thousands of foreign women and children from countries including Canada as family members of Islamic State (ISIS) suspects. © 2019 Sam Tarling The French government this week announced it had returned 10 children from camps for families of Islamic State (ISIS) suspects in Northeast Syria. The children were reportedly handed over to officials from the French foreign ministry who traveled to northeast Syria. French authorities have now brought back 28 French children from the region since March…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Indonesia: Aceh community shows ‘best of humanity’ in pushing for Rohingya rescue
~ Enforced online repentance, Iran's new method of repression
~ Independent website editor Nora Younis arrested in Cairo
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Hinduism perspective
~ UNESCO’s “Next Normal” campaign
~ Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient
~ Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms
~ Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights
~ Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter