Human Rights Observatory

Court Corrects Flaw in UK’s Automated Benefits System

Click to expand Image A branch of the UK employment social security agency where claimants seek assistance with their benefits, Newcastle, March 4, 2020. © 2020 Amos Toh/Human Rights Watch When Rachelle, 35, a single working mother in London, received her first Universal Credit payment in March, she had a panic attack. It was far short of what she needed to pay the rent and support her two children, one of whom has a disability. “I am living on whatever I can find in my cupboard at the moment,” she said when we spoke in March. “I skip a meal so my children can eat and to ensure the bills…

© Human Rights Watch -


