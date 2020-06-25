Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Rights Defender’s Relatives Arrested

Click to expand Image From left to right: Dr. Salah Soltan, Ahmed Soltan, Mahmoud Soltan, Hamza Soltan, Mostafa Soltan, Esmaeel Soltan.  © Private (Washington, DC ) – The ongoing harassment and intimidation by Egyptian security forces of the family of a US national seeking justice, truth, and reparation is a source of deep concern, 21 human rights and other groups said today. According to a statement filed in a US court by Mohamed Soltan, a human rights defender, Egyptian security forces raided the homes of his Egypt-based relatives on June 9, 2020 and again on June 15, each time in the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


