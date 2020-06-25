Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kosovo: War Crimes Indictment Advances Justice

(Brussels) – The indictment made public on June 24, 2020 against Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi and other former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders advances justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity during and after the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, Human Rights Watch said today. The statement from the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, which announced the indictment, says that it covers 10 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearances, persecution, and torture. It alleges that Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, another former KLA commander, and unknown “others”…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Indonesia: Aceh community shows ‘best of humanity’ in pushing for Rohingya rescue
~ Enforced online repentance, Iran's new method of repression
~ Independent website editor Nora Younis arrested in Cairo
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Buddhist perspective
~ COVID-19: Management of the dead from a Hinduism perspective
~ UNESCO’s “Next Normal” campaign
~ Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient
~ Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms
~ Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights
~ Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter