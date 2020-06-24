Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition letter: Brazilian disinformation bill threatens freedom of expression and privacy online

NewsFollowing is a coalition letter on the dangerous misinformation bill advanced in Brazil’s Congress, to which Reporters Without Borders is a signatory.24 June, 2020

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sweden’s public service media under fire
~ Photojournalist killed in Barbados while on assignment
~ Tanzania: Opposition politicians arrested as crackdown escalates ahead of elections
~ Forum launches working group to combat infodemic, information chaos
~ DRC: Growing crackdown on media in Mongala province
~ Cameroon: Navigating the distance created by COVID-19
~ Maiduguri’s keke are spreading COVID-19 prevention messages
~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter