UN Watch calls out Equatorial Guinea for arbitrary use of torture & violence

Oral Statement by United Nations Watch UN Human Rights Council, 42nd Session Agenda Item 6: Universal Periodic Review of Equatorial Guinea Delivered by Ms. Hilary Miller 20 September 2019 Thank you, Mr. President. United Nations Watch remains deeply concerned over the ongoing human rights situation in Equatorial Guinea. The government has made limited human rights progress since the country’s 2014 review. Repression of civil and political rights continue to undermine human rights under President Obiang, who has been in power since 1979—making him the world’s longest serving president. His authoritarian…

