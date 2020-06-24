Tolerance.ca
Sweden’s public service media under fire

ReportsWhat with political meddling, legal threats and economic problems, Sweden’s public media face many threats while the volume of online attacks keeps on growing, Reporters Without Borders (RSF)’s report says, calling on the Swedish authorities to provide constitutional protection for the public media’s editorial independence. Press freedom is still far from being guaranteed in a country widely seen as a model of respect for this freedom.

