Human Rights Observatory

Photojournalist killed in Barbados while on assignment

ReportsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the murder of a young newspaper photojournalist who was killed on assignment in Barbados on June 22. RSF calls for a credible investigation into his death.Nation News photojournalist Christoff Griffith

© Reporters without borders -


