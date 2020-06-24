Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forum launches working group to combat infodemic, information chaos

NewsAgainst the backdrop of the still developing Covid-19 epidemic, the Forum on Information and Democracy announces the creation of its inaugural

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ DRC: Growing crackdown on media in Mongala province
~ Cameroon: Navigating the distance created by COVID-19
~ Maiduguri’s keke are spreading COVID-19 prevention messages
~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Humanity in a pandemic world: Young writers’ competition launched with new theme in Malaysia
~ Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul
~ Chile: Amnesty International publishes evidence of possible concealment of information by national police
~ Indonesia: Religious leaders reflect on their role during COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter