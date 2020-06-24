Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Navigating the distance created by COVID-19

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Forum launches working group to combat infodemic, information chaos
~ DRC: Growing crackdown on media in Mongala province
~ Maiduguri’s keke are spreading COVID-19 prevention messages
~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Humanity in a pandemic world: Young writers’ competition launched with new theme in Malaysia
~ Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul
~ Chile: Amnesty International publishes evidence of possible concealment of information by national police
~ Indonesia: Religious leaders reflect on their role during COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter