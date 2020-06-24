Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Hong Kong Secretary for Justice to drop the absurd rioting charges against the two reporters who documented the occupation of the Legislative Council building. On June 10th, almost a year after the brief occupation of the Legislative Council building (LegCo) during a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong, two journalists at the scene have been

© Reporters without borders


