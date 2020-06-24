Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up

NewsPoland’s public television Telewizja Polska (TVP) has openly betrayed its public service mission in the run-up to Sunday’s (28 June) presidential election, acting almost exclusively as the mouthpiece of the government and of President Andrzej Duda, who is seeking another term. In response, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Parliament to restore the powers of the public media oversight body and asks the European institutions to include press freedom in the procedure against Poland for violating European values that could lead to sanctions. If TVP is to be believed, incumbent President…

© Reporters without borders -


