Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Child Protection Law Positive, but Insufficient

Click to expand Image Little girls laughing in the street in Salakh, Iran. © 2015 Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iran’s recently approved law to protect children and adolescents is a small positive step forward but falls short of the fundamental reforms needed to meaningfully protect children’s rights, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 7, 2020, the Guardian Council, the body responsible for ensuring the compatibility of legislation passed by Iran’s parliament with the constitution and Iranian authorities’ interpretation of Sharia, approved a 51-article…

© Human Rights Watch


