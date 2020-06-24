Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Prioritize Justice and Institutional Reforms

Click to expand Image Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) attends the opening session of the "Friends of Sudan" conference in the capital Khartoum on December 11, 2019. © ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP (Nairobi) – Donors and foreign partners should urge Sudan to prioritize justice and legal and institutional reforms in Sudan, even as they focus on the country’s pressing economic concerns, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 25, 2020, a group of governments and multilateral organizations, known as the Friends of Sudan, will hold a partnership conference in Berlin, Germany, to discuss economic…

~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Humanity in a pandemic world: Young writers’ competition launched with new theme in Malaysia
~ Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul
~ Chile: Amnesty International publishes evidence of possible concealment of information by national police
~ Devastating South Sudan coronavirus deaths,'a tragedy that can be prevented', Security Council hears
~ Sierra Leone: Rape and murder of child must be catalyst for real change
~ RSF calls for EU pressure after wave of arrests of journalists in Belarus
~ Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border
