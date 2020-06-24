Tolerance.ca
Rights Groups Go to Court Over US Challenge to Human Rights

Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, April 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool The Trump administration is calling into question which internationally protected human rights the United States should recognize and respect – and it created a State Department commission to do so. On June 9, Human Rights Watch and other organizations argued in US federal court to stop this commission’s work, which puts everyone’s rights at risk. The controversy began in May 2019, when US Secretary of State Mike…

© Human Rights Watch


