Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Doctors Fired for Covid-19 Comments

Click to expand Image   An ambulance enters the Aleman-Nicaraguense Hospital, which cares for people infected with Covid-19, as relatives of patients wait in line in Managua, Nicaragua, on June 1, 2020. © 2020 INTI OCON / AFP via Getty Images. (Washington, DC)– Nicaraguan authorities have fired at least 10 health workers in apparent retaliation for voicing concern about the Daniel Ortega government’s management of the Covid-19 health crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. The Ortega regime should immediately allow the health workers to return to their jobs, compensate them for their lost…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Humanity in a pandemic world: Young writers’ competition launched with new theme in Malaysia
~ Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul
~ Chile: Amnesty International publishes evidence of possible concealment of information by national police
~ Devastating South Sudan coronavirus deaths,'a tragedy that can be prevented', Security Council hears
~ Sierra Leone: Rape and murder of child must be catalyst for real change
~ RSF calls for EU pressure after wave of arrests of journalists in Belarus
~ Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter