Human Rights Observatory

Congo Graft Trial – Major Step or Political Theater?

Click to expand Image Vital Kamerhe at the first trial hearing at Makala, Kinshasa’s central prison, May 11, 2020. © 2020 Nana Mbala/Radio Okapi When the judge handed down his verdict on June 20, Vital Kamerhe smiled, seemingly mocking an extraordinary moment in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Throughout the country and across the world, Congolese were watching the proceedings live. Kamerhe, President Felix Tshisekedi’s chief of staff, one of the most powerful political figures in Congo’s recent history and a former ally of ex-president Joseph Kabila, was found guilty of embezzlement…

© Human Rights Watch -


