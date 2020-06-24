Tolerance.ca
Humanity in a pandemic world: Young writers’ competition launched with new theme in Malaysia

~ Hong Kong: two journalists face heavy jail term for documenting the occupation of the Legislative Council building
~ Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
~ Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul
~ Chile: Amnesty International publishes evidence of possible concealment of information by national police
~ Devastating South Sudan coronavirus deaths,'a tragedy that can be prevented', Security Council hears
~ Sierra Leone: Rape and murder of child must be catalyst for real change
~ RSF calls for EU pressure after wave of arrests of journalists in Belarus
~ Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border
~ Buddhist ethics and IHL: Seminar organized by ICRC and Smaratungga Buddhist College
