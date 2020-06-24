Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Six imprisoned journalists to finally appear in court in Istanbul

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of six Turkish journalists who have been held for nearly four months and who will appear in court in Istanbul for the first time today. The Turkish authorities must stop detaining journalists arbitrarily, RSF said.Held since early March in Silivri prison, 85 km west of Istanbul, the six journalists were arrested for posting or sharing an article on the OdaTV news website on 3 March with photos of the

© Reporters without borders -


Polish public broadcaster peddles government hate speech in presidential election run-up
