Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Devastating South Sudan coronavirus deaths,'a tragedy that can be prevented', Security Council hears

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Sierra Leone: Rape and murder of child must be catalyst for real change
~ RSF calls for EU pressure after wave of arrests of journalists in Belarus
~ Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border
~ Buddhist ethics and IHL: Seminar organized by ICRC and Smaratungga Buddhist College
~ Building an urban evidence base on the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa
~ UNESCO report on inclusion in education shows 40% of poorest countries did not provide specific support to disadvantaged learners during COVID-19 crisis
~ COVID-19 disruptions in ocean observations could threaten weather forecast and climate change predictions
~ Draconian bill would criminalize defamation in Timor-Leste
~ USA: End unlawful police violence against Black Lives Matter protests
~ Niger: 100-day detention of three activists highlights deterioration of freedom of expression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter