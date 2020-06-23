Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to order a judicial investigation to identify who was responsible for torturing two TV reporters while they were held for three days by a paramilitary force, and to bring the torturers to justice.

© Reporters without borders -


