Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 disruptions in ocean observations could threaten weather forecast and climate change predictions

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ RSF calls for EU pressure after wave of arrests of journalists in Belarus
~ Two Pakistani reporters tortured for covering quarantine centre on Afghan border
~ Buddhist ethics and IHL: Seminar organized by ICRC and Smaratungga Buddhist College
~ Building an urban evidence base on the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa
~ UNESCO report on inclusion in education shows 40% of poorest countries did not provide specific support to disadvantaged learners during COVID-19 crisis
~ Draconian bill would criminalize defamation in Timor-Leste
~ USA: End unlawful police violence against Black Lives Matter protests
~ Niger: 100-day detention of three activists highlights deterioration of freedom of expression
~ UN: Children in war must never be a political bargaining chip
~ Libya: UN Establishes Fact Finding Body
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter