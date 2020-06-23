Tolerance.ca
Niger: 100-day detention of three activists highlights deterioration of freedom of expression

Authorities in Niger should drop trumped-up charges and immediately release three human rights defenders who have been languishing in jail for 100 days after demanding an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds by the Ministry of Defense, Amnesty International said today.

