Human Rights Observatory

Celebrating Pride as Resistance

Click to expand Image A view of The Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village, June 15, 2020. © 2020 Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images Pride Month is usually a time of revelry. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people flock to the streets in joyful parades celebrating sexual and gender diversity. Pride originated in the United States as a commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City and has been taken up by activists around the world as both protest and celebration. But while Pride is now welcomed in many places around the world, elsewhere, it remains…

© Human Rights Watch -


