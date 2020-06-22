Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unrelenting Killings in Congo’s Ituri Province

Click to expand Image A Congolese victim of ethnic violence rests inside a ward at the General Hospital in Bunia, Ituri province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo June 25, 2019. © 2019 Reuters/Olivia Acland It was an overnight raid. Fighters believed to be from an ethnic Lendu-led militia stormed Loda, a village about 100 kilometers north of Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, on June 17. They killed 6 people, including at least 2 children, with gunfire and machetes. All the victims were ethnic Hema. About 40 houses were burned down. A witness told Human Rights Watch that…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ India: Uttar Pradesh reporter gunned down for covering sand mafia
~ Colombia’s social leaders are still being killed during the quarantine
~ Education in a post-COVID world: Nine ideas for public action
~ Coastal vulnerability in Central Africa: IOC-UNESCO proposes pathways for resilience in new report
~ UNESCO reiterates duty to protect safety of journalists covering demonstrations
~ East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures
~ Bangladesh: Cash grants help 6,000 families in Chattogram Hill Tracts
~ Omar Radi: the Moroccan journalist who won’t be silenced
~ NSO Group spyware used against Moroccan journalist days after company pledged to respect human rights
~ Rohingya refugees need protection of their rights now more than ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter