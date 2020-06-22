Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Uttar Pradesh reporter gunned down for covering sand mafia

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in Uttar Pradesh state, in northern India, to appoint an independent team to investigate the shocking murder of Shubham Mani Tripathi, a newspaper reporter who recently said he feared being killed, and to bring the instigators to justice. A local correspondent for the Kampu Mail, a Hindi-language daily, Shubham Mani Tripathi died on the spot when he was shot six times, three of them in the head, on 19 June in Unnao, a

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Colombia’s social leaders are still being killed during the quarantine
~ Education in a post-COVID world: Nine ideas for public action
~ Coastal vulnerability in Central Africa: IOC-UNESCO proposes pathways for resilience in new report
~ UNESCO reiterates duty to protect safety of journalists covering demonstrations
~ East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures
~ Bangladesh: Cash grants help 6,000 families in Chattogram Hill Tracts
~ Omar Radi: the Moroccan journalist who won’t be silenced
~ NSO Group spyware used against Moroccan journalist days after company pledged to respect human rights
~ Rohingya refugees need protection of their rights now more than ever
~ Catalogue of publications and films in Arabic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter