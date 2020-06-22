Tolerance.ca
Colombia’s social leaders are still being killed during the quarantine

For many people, the quarantine is the first time their in lives that they have had their movement restricted. But for four years now I haven’t been able to walk to the store in my neighbourhood alone because if I do I fear they will kill me. I can’t go to the countryside or go out to have fun, because that would mean risking my life.

