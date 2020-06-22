Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures

A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Colombia’s social leaders are still being killed during the quarantine
~ Education in a post-COVID world: Nine ideas for public action
~ Coastal vulnerability in Central Africa: IOC-UNESCO proposes pathways for resilience in new report
~ UNESCO reiterates duty to protect safety of journalists covering demonstrations
~ Bangladesh: Cash grants help 6,000 families in Chattogram Hill Tracts
~ Omar Radi: the Moroccan journalist who won’t be silenced
~ NSO Group spyware used against Moroccan journalist days after company pledged to respect human rights
~ Rohingya refugees need protection of their rights now more than ever
~ Catalogue of publications and films in Arabic
~ Global ban needed on bogus ‘conversion therapy’, argues UN rights expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter