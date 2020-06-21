Catalogue of publications and films in Arabic

Tolerance.ca
~ Global ban needed on bogus ‘conversion therapy’, argues UN rights expert
~ After Nabeel Rajab, Time for UAE to Free Ahmed Mansoor
~ Blogger Targeted by Russian Authorities for Anti-Racism Posts
~ Ecuador: Limit Use of Force by Armed Forces
~ US: Congress Should Back Open Technology Fund
~ US Supreme Court Allows Dreamers ‘To Breathe Again’
~ Mozambique: Failure to release African refugees and asylum seekers reveals disturbing flaws in justice system
~ UN Security Council Should Reauthorize Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ US: Address Slavery’s Legacy on Juneteenth
~ Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania
