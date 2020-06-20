Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Nabeel Rajab, Time for UAE to Free Ahmed Mansoor

Click to expand Image Human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor smiles while speaking to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, August 25, 2016. © 2016 AP Images On June 9, Bahrain finally allowed prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home with his family. Nabeel had been in jail since 2016 on spurious speech charges. Though released he remains silenced, knowing any remarks about human rights in Bahrain or communication with rights groups could land him back in prison. Nabeel’s transfer from prison also…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mozambique: Failure to release African refugees and asylum seekers reveals disturbing flaws in justice system
~ UN Security Council Should Reauthorize Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ US: Address Slavery’s Legacy on Juneteenth
~ Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania
~ Russia: Growing Internet Isolation, Control, Censorship
~ Bangladesh Coal Plants Threaten World’s Largest Mangrove Forest
~ Vietnam: Crackdown on Peaceful Dissent Intensifies
~ Myanmar: End World’s Longest Internet Shutdown
~ EU: Make China Rights Crisis a Summit Priority
~ Human Rights Council calls on top UN rights official to take action on racist violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter