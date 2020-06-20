Tolerance.ca
Blogger Targeted by Russian Authorities for Anti-Racism Posts

Click to expand Image Мария Магдалена Тункара, фото из социальных сетей © Private Mariya Tunkara, a biracial Russian blogger from St. Petersburg, posted on her social media account this week that officials from the local prosecutor’s office visited her to caution her against “spreading extremist materials.” She presumed this was prompted by a complaint against her recent social media video posts, in which she discusses the prevalence of racism in Russia. After she posted them, she was subjected to bullying and threats online. I watched Tunkara’s videos and saw nothing inflammatory. In…

Human Rights Watch


