Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Limit Use of Force by Armed Forces

Click to expand Image Soldiers in riot gear arrive to reinforce authorities after street merchants protested the seizure of their merchandise by the municipal police of Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 21, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa (Washington, DC) – A ministerial resolution in Ecuador to regulate participation of the armed forces in law enforcement operations could encourage the use of lethal force in circumstances that go beyond what international human rights standards allow, Human Rights Watch said today The Defense Ministry adopted the resolution on May 29, 2020. It provides…

© Human Rights Watch -


