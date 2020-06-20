Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Congress Should Back Open Technology Fund

Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images (Washington) – The United States Congress should voice its support for the Open Technology Fund (OTF), a broad coalition of organizations and individuals committed to internet freedom said in a letter to members of Congress yesterday. The fund is an independent nonprofit grantee of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Over the past eight years, the fund and the projects it supports – including the encrypted message service Signal, the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mozambique: Failure to release African refugees and asylum seekers reveals disturbing flaws in justice system
~ UN Security Council Should Reauthorize Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ US: Address Slavery’s Legacy on Juneteenth
~ Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania
~ Russia: Growing Internet Isolation, Control, Censorship
~ Bangladesh Coal Plants Threaten World’s Largest Mangrove Forest
~ Vietnam: Crackdown on Peaceful Dissent Intensifies
~ Myanmar: End World’s Longest Internet Shutdown
~ EU: Make China Rights Crisis a Summit Priority
~ Human Rights Council calls on top UN rights official to take action on racist violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter