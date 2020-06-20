Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Allows Dreamers ‘To Breathe Again’

Click to expand Image Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta The United States Supreme Court ruled on Thursday to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to scrap Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era program that protects certain immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation. It lifts some fear and gives new hope for the more than 600,000 DACA recipients in the US and will help keep families together. It’s hard to overstate…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mozambique: Failure to release African refugees and asylum seekers reveals disturbing flaws in justice system
~ UN Security Council Should Reauthorize Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ US: Address Slavery’s Legacy on Juneteenth
~ Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania
~ Russia: Growing Internet Isolation, Control, Censorship
~ Bangladesh Coal Plants Threaten World’s Largest Mangrove Forest
~ Vietnam: Crackdown on Peaceful Dissent Intensifies
~ Myanmar: End World’s Longest Internet Shutdown
~ EU: Make China Rights Crisis a Summit Priority
~ Human Rights Council calls on top UN rights official to take action on racist violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter