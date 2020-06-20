Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Failure to release African refugees and asylum seekers reveals disturbing flaws in justice system

The Mozambican authorities still have not released 16 African refugees and asylum seekers who have been languishing in inhuman conditions in prison for the past 18 months without having committed any criminal offence, Amnesty International said today to mark World Refugee Day.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ UN Security Council Should Reauthorize Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ US: Address Slavery’s Legacy on Juneteenth
~ Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania
~ Russia: Growing Internet Isolation, Control, Censorship
~ Bangladesh Coal Plants Threaten World’s Largest Mangrove Forest
~ Vietnam: Crackdown on Peaceful Dissent Intensifies
~ Myanmar: End World’s Longest Internet Shutdown
~ EU: Make China Rights Crisis a Summit Priority
~ Human Rights Council calls on top UN rights official to take action on racist violence
~ Sudden death in Bucharest of Iranian judge responsible for torture of journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter