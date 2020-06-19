Tolerance.ca
Sudden death in Bucharest of Iranian judge responsible for torture of journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) regrets that the Romanian and German authorities did not immediately arrest former Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri when RSF filed complaints against him last week, as this would have prevented his sudden death today when he fell or was pushed from his sixth-floor hotel room in Bucharest. Wanted on corruption charges In Iran, he was also responsible for the persecution, detention and torture of at least 20 journalists in Iran in 2013.

© Reporters without borders -


