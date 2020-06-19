Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking stock, moving forward – 50 years of combatting illicit trafficking of cultural property

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Implementation of the UN Secretary-General's Roadmap on Digital Cooperation
~ Hong Kong: Draft law on national security must comply with rights obligations
~ COVID-19 intensifies ‘brutal crime’ of sexual violence in conflict
~ Take action against racism and discrimination! Interview with Webster
~ Fight illicit trafficking: 50 years of the 1970 Convention
~ For survivors of sexual violence: How to find help
~ Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 in Mozambique
~ Racism does not need racists. Read more in the UNESCO Courier
~ Inclusion in the Time of COVID-19: Confronting slavery’s legacy of racism together
~ RSF appalled by Orwellian press policy in Indian-held Kashmir
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter