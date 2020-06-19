Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public Interest Litigation Under Threat in Tanzania

Click to expand Image View of the chamber of the National Parliament of Tanzania.  Tanzania’s parliament has fast-tracked a legal amendment that threatens to severely restrict the capacity of independent rights groups to challenge laws, practices, or policies they believe violate fundamental human rights. On June 10, Parliament amended the Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act to narrow the criteria for legal standing to challenge a law or policy that allegedly violates the constitution’s bill of rights. In the future, anyone wanting to bring a legal case has to establish how a violation…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ For survivors of sexual violence: How to find help
~ Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 in Mozambique
~ Racism does not need racists. Read more in the UNESCO Courier
~ Inclusion in the Time of COVID-19: Confronting slavery’s legacy of racism together
~ RSF appalled by Orwellian press policy in Indian-held Kashmir
~ European media that criticized the Hungarian Prime Minister asked to apologize
~ RSF condemns flagrant erosion of press freedom in Algeria
~ Peru: Authorities should regularize Venezuelans’ migratory status in the context of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Hong Kong: how the national security law could be used against journalists
~ An Unexpected Hero Takes Aim at UK Child Hunger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter