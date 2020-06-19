Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Growing Internet Isolation, Control, Censorship

Click to expand Image Demonstrators, with a poster on the right reading "internet is our only chance," attend the Free Internet rally in response to a bill making its way through parliament calling for all internet traffic to be routed through servers in Russia— making VPNs (virtual private networks) ineffective, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 10, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Note: This article features explainers. Click on the highlighted terms to see a short explainer. (Moscow) – Russia has significantly expanded laws and regulations tightening control over internet…

© Human Rights Watch -


