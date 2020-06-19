Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Crackdown on Peaceful Dissent Intensifies

Click to expand Image Top row: Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy, Le Huu Minh Tuan. Bottom row: Pham Chi Thanh, Tran Duc Thach, Dinh Thi Thu Thuy. © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese government is intensifying a crackdown on human rights activists and dissidents ahead of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 13th party congress scheduled for January 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have arrested and convicted numerous people for political crimes between late 2019 and June 2020. Authorities across the country have detained and charged members of the Independent Journalists…

© Human Rights Watch -


