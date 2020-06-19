Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: End World’s Longest Internet Shutdown

Click to expand Image A telecommunications tower in Mrauk U township, Rakhine State, where the Myanmar government has imposed an internet blackout.  © 2018 Phyo Hein Kyaw/AFP/Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Myanmar government should immediately lift all internet restrictions in eight townships in Rakhine and Chin States, Human Rights Watch said today. The mobile internet shutdown, which began on June 21, 2019, is affecting more than a million people living in a conflict zone. The internet shutdown, along with restrictions on access by aid agencies, has meant that people in some villages…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ For survivors of sexual violence: How to find help
~ Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 in Mozambique
~ Racism does not need racists. Read more in the UNESCO Courier
~ Inclusion in the Time of COVID-19: Confronting slavery’s legacy of racism together
~ RSF appalled by Orwellian press policy in Indian-held Kashmir
~ European media that criticized the Hungarian Prime Minister asked to apologize
~ RSF condemns flagrant erosion of press freedom in Algeria
~ Peru: Authorities should regularize Venezuelans’ migratory status in the context of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Hong Kong: how the national security law could be used against journalists
~ An Unexpected Hero Takes Aim at UK Child Hunger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter