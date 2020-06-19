Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

European media that criticized the Hungarian Prime Minister asked to apologize

NewsEuropean media that criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s coronavirus state of emergency have been asked to apologize by Hungary’s ambassadors in the countries where they are based. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this ploy, which aims to intimidate foreign reporters in Hungary and compounds the existing pressure on Hungary’s own media. In Vienna, Hungarian ambassador Andor Nagy posted a letter on his embassy’s website on 30 May asking a number of Aus

© Reporters without borders -


