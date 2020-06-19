Tolerance.ca
Peru: Authorities should regularize Venezuelans’ migratory status in the context of the COVID-19 crisis

In response to Peru’s inadequate protection of the human rights of refugees from Venezuela, and given the urgency posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Peru particularly badly, the Peruvian authorities should regularize the migratory status of all Venezuelan women, men and children in the country, said Amnesty International ahead of World Refugee Day. Peru has the world’s largest population of Venezuelan asylum-seekers, at over 482,000, and is home to 830,000 Venezuelans in total, according to official data.

© Amnesty International


