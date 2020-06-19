Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: how the national security law could be used against journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) looks at how the future national security law imposed by Beijing can be used as a pretext to prosecute journalists in Hong Kong, as is already the case elsewhere in China.The national security law, being imposed by Beijing

© Reporters without borders -


