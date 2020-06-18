Tolerance.ca
RSF alarmed by abrupt dismissals of US news agency heads by Trump-appointed CEO

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the decision of the new, Trump-appointed CEO of the US Agency for Global Media to abruptly remove the heads of four of the agency’s news outlets. RSF calls on USAGM and the new heads of each outlet to respect their independence, as required by the agency’s statutory “firewall” protecting USAGM outlets from outside editorial interference.The heads of four news organizations overseen by the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) were

