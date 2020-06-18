Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It is time to change the narrative - Measuring the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the education of children in tea plantation communities in Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka is gradually rolling-out a phased relaxation of lockdowns and lifting curfews, there is a narrow window of opportunity for the Government of Sri Lanka to redefine the systemic inequalities; and to ensure that the COVID-19 response is inclusive, equitable, sustainable and upholds the dignity and rights of all, especially those children and families of plantation communities, by prioritizing their lived experiences and to build and integrate a just and fair recovery.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ COVID-19: How ICRC helps children affected by pandemic
~ New UN report shows countries failing to protect children against violence
~ Concern about alleged plot to murder Georgian TV host
~ COVID-19: How ICRC plans to help children affected by pandemic
~ South Sudan: Fears that hundreds more could die in renewed violence in Jonglei State
~ World Oceans Day celebrates 20 years of international cooperation in oceanography and marine meteorology
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter