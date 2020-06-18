Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concern about alleged plot to murder Georgian TV host

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into an alleged plot to murder Georgian TV journalist Giorgi Gabunia using a susp

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New UN report shows countries failing to protect children against violence
~ COVID-19: How ICRC plans to help children affected by pandemic
~ South Sudan: Fears that hundreds more could die in renewed violence in Jonglei State
~ World Oceans Day celebrates 20 years of international cooperation in oceanography and marine meteorology
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
~ Afghanistan: Spike in violence against health care amid COVID-19 threatens millions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter